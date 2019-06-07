Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Reaches One Day Volume of $262.00

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. In the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. Advanced Technology Coin has a market capitalization of $126,729.00 and $262.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Advanced Technology Coin alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008778 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 25,730,564 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main . The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Technology Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Technology Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.