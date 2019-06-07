Aduro BioTech (ADRO) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aduro BioTech’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.68.

Aduro BioTech stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.10. Aduro BioTech has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 784.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aduro BioTech will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 18,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $78,128.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,400.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,284 shares of company stock valued at $184,335. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 6.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 86,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 22.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 45.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

