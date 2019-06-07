Adobe Inc (ADBE) Holdings Lifted by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,871 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 1,458 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,139 shares of the software company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,537 shares of the software company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 928 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cowen lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.63.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.08, for a total transaction of $1,519,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,551.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $317,166.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,233.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,936 shares of company stock valued at $15,516,808 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $274.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $204.95 and a 1-year high of $291.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

