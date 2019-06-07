ADO Properties (ADJ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $42.80

Shares of ADO Properties SA (ETR:ADJ) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €42.80 ($49.77) and last traded at €43.86 ($51.00), with a volume of 34364 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €45.48 ($52.88).

ADJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €61.50 ($71.51) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ADO Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €56.00 ($65.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06.

About ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ)

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

