ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) Major Shareholder Sells $21,802,327.50 in Stock

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) major shareholder Biotest Divestiture Trust sold 5,813,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $21,802,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,108,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,383,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.93. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $6.96.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 210.69% and a negative net margin of 370.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. On average, analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 43.8% during the first quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. now owns 575,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $853,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 11.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 26,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADMA. WBB Securities raised shares of ADMA Biologics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.93.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

