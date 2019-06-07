ADIDAS AG/S (ADDYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $149.50

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $149.50 and last traded at $149.50, with a volume of 3504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.52.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADDYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut ADIDAS AG/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.
The stock has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.338 per share. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ADIDAS AG/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 3.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 382,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,649,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 1.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 38,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S in the first quarter worth about $2,876,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S in the fourth quarter worth about $2,184,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 12.6% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
About ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.
