ADIDAS AG/S (ADDYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $149.50

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $149.50 and last traded at $149.50, with a volume of 3504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.52.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADDYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut ADIDAS AG/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

The stock has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 8.05%. On average, analysts expect that ADIDAS AG/S will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.338 per share. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ADIDAS AG/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 3.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 382,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,649,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 1.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 38,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S in the first quarter worth about $2,876,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S in the fourth quarter worth about $2,184,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 12.6% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

