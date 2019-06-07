AdCoin (ACC) Price Hits $0.0135 on Exchanges

AdCoin (CURRENCY:ACC) traded up 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One AdCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. AdCoin has a market capitalization of $211,549.00 and $55.00 worth of AdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AdCoin has traded down 40.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded up 123.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000397 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About AdCoin

ACC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2017. AdCoin’s total supply is 31,972,819 coins and its circulating supply is 15,703,612 coins. The official website for AdCoin is www.getadcoin.com . AdCoin’s official Twitter account is @theadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AdCoin Coin Trading

AdCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

