Acushnet Holdings Corp (GOLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) to post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Acushnet posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $433.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.66 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Acushnet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Roth Capital set a $27.00 price target on shares of Acushnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.91 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 564,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after buying an additional 18,064 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 327.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

GOLF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,924. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.93. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

