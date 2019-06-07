Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Shares Bought by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 111.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 46,912 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 25,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,738,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $146.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

AYI traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.41. 287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,224. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.48 and a 12-month high of $173.01. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.67.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $854.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.82 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

