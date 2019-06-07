A. O. Smith (AOS) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at DA Davidson

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its target price cut by analysts at DA Davidson to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AOS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.98 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

NYSE:AOS traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.83. 1,696,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,514. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $65.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.16 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 13.81%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 3rd that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Paul R. Dana sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $475,367.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,912 shares in the company, valued at $786,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $419,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,010 shares of company stock worth $944,468. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,493,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 432.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,075,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,430 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 676.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,910,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,800 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,283,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 285.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,925,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,033 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

