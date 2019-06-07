$81.13 Billion in Sales Expected for BP plc (BP) This Quarter

Analysts expect BP plc (NYSE:BP) to report sales of $81.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.44 billion. BP reported sales of $76.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BP will report full year sales of $311.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $285.16 billion to $335.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $358.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $284.53 billion to $434.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BP.

Get BP alerts:

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $66.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.85 billion. BP had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.19%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

BP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,940,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. BP has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $47.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Legacy Inc. acquired a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter worth $35,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of BP by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,595,212 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $98,411,000 after purchasing an additional 881,094 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of BP by 91.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,323 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 11.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BP (BP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.