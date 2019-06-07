$78.19 Million in Sales Expected for Sapiens International Co. (SPNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will announce $78.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.68 million. Sapiens International posted sales of $72.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year sales of $319.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $318.47 million to $320.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SPNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Sapiens International stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $816.87 million and a PE ratio of 30.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

