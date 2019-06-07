42,254 Shares in Bruker Co. (BRKR) Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,713,000 after purchasing an additional 139,004 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,930,000 after purchasing an additional 220,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,298,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,792,000 after purchasing an additional 319,125 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,229,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,691,000 after purchasing an additional 183,548 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $49,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $57,419.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,791.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $16,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,991,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,867,924.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 801,374 shares of company stock valued at $33,241,419. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.94. 17,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,061. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.12. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $44.47.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.46 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRKR. BidaskClub upgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Svb Leerink upgraded Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/42254-shares-in-bruker-co-brkr-acquired-by-wcm-investment-management-llc.html.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.