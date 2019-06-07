2,949 Shares in T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at $627,109,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,871,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,391,228,000 after buying an additional 2,227,123 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at $82,537,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,039,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,716,000 after buying an additional 992,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at $62,401,000. 32.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 4,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $350,682.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 543,391 shares in the company, valued at $39,982,709.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Thursday, February 7th. HSBC set a $80.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.08.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $75.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1 year low of $56.98 and a 1 year high of $80.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.39.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

