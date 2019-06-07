2,570 Shares in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Purchased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,000. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Alphabet by 103,543.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,899,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 54,846,095 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 96 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price objective (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,324.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,047.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $732.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.96. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $29.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/2570-shares-in-alphabet-inc-googl-purchased-by-cra-financial-services-llc.html.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.