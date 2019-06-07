$2.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to post $2.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.83 billion. Universal Health Services reported sales of $2.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year sales of $11.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $11.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.63 billion to $12.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Universal Health Services.
Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.17). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 2,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 28,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,683 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.
NYSE UHS opened at $121.11 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $109.37 and a 52-week high of $142.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 4.20%.
Universal Health Services Company Profile
Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.
