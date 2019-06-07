$2.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to post $2.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.83 billion. Universal Health Services reported sales of $2.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year sales of $11.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $11.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.63 billion to $12.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Universal Health Services.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.17). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $146.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 2,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 28,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,683 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UHS opened at $121.11 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $109.37 and a 52-week high of $142.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 4.20%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.