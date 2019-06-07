1World (1WO) Market Capitalization Achieves $442,030.00

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last seven days, 1World has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One 1World token can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a market cap of $442,030.00 and $12,500.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00395863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $208.08 or 0.02571051 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012466 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000423 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00154535 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004284 BTC.

1World was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,981,451 tokens. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

1World can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

