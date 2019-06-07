14,450 Shares in LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,450 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LogMeIn by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in LogMeIn by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,579,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,073,000 after acquiring an additional 63,104 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in LogMeIn by 853.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in LogMeIn by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LogMeIn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOGM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of LogMeIn from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LogMeIn presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.90.

In related news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,705,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 504,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,255,229.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $5,383,125. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LOGM traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $72.78. 3,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,075. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. LogMeIn Inc has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $114.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.57 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.68%. LogMeIn’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

