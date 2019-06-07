1,426 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) Acquired by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Noven Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,294,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,597,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.79. The stock had a trading volume of 415,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,581. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $158.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

