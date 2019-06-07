$137.70 Million in Sales Expected for Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to announce sales of $137.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $137.40 million. Photronics reported sales of $136.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year sales of $541.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $540.00 million to $542.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $625.50 million, with estimates ranging from $611.00 million to $640.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.05 million. Photronics had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

PLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Photronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th.

Shares of PLAB stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 185,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,438. The company has a market cap of $561.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Photronics has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $53,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,877. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 12,050 shares of company stock valued at $112,425 in the last 90 days. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Photronics by 154.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Photronics during the first quarter worth about $68,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

