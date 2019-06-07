11,400 Shares in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) Purchased by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 19.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $386,000. HGI Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 84.9% in the first quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 460,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 211,607 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 268,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 16.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

ESRT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.52. 34,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,518. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

