$0.32 EPS Expected for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.30. Medical Properties Trust reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 131.84%. The business had revenue of $180.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 273,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $5,121,361.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,160,784 shares in the company, valued at $40,449,876.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $60,497,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,508.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,173,179 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,291,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,928,000 after buying an additional 2,090,516 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 273.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,060,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,128,000 after buying an additional 1,508,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2,802.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,523,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,192,000 after buying an additional 1,470,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

MPW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.33. 4,247,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,624. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

