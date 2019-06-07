-$0.18 EPS Expected for Conifer Holdings Inc (CNFR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.11). Conifer posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.47). Conifer had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNFR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Conifer in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

CNFR stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. Conifer has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Conifer news, President Brian J. Roney purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 331,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,205.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conifer stock. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the quarter. Quantum Capital Management owned approximately 0.22% of Conifer worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

