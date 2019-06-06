ZovioInc . (ZVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ZovioInc .’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is ($0.10). ZovioInc . posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 73.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ZovioInc . will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ZovioInc ..

Get ZovioInc . alerts:

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $94.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.20 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZVO. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ZovioInc . in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered ZovioInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE ZVO opened at $4.07 on Monday. ZovioInc . has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $13.63.

ZovioInc . Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZovioInc . (ZVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZovioInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZovioInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.