Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys New Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 882 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $42.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 8.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

CFG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush set a $39.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys New Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/zions-bancorporation-n-a-buys-new-holdings-in-citizens-financial-group-inc-cfg.html.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.