Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Extreme Networks (EXTR) to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.49 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, insider Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 482,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,247.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 438.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 384.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

