Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Power Integrations (POWI) to Hold

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on POWI. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Power Integrations to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $67.58 on Thursday. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $81.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $89.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $399,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,752.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,286 shares of company stock worth $2,006,147. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1,426.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

