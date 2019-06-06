Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Myomo (MYO) to Hold

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Myomo has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.86 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Myomo in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Myomo by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Myomo by 491.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 69,351 shares during the period. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA bought a new stake in Myomo in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

