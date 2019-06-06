Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AMBEV S A/S (ABEV) to Sell

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded AMBEV S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Santander downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. AMBEV S A/S has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in AMBEV S A/S by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

