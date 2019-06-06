Zacks: CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also given CBIZ an industry rank of 37 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $90,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,378,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $70,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,754 shares of company stock valued at $278,091 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CBIZ by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CBIZ by 63.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CBIZ by 484.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in CBIZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBZ traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.65. 265,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,308. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.42.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.78 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CBIZ will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

