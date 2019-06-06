Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) will announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.05. Vonage reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vonage.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Vonage had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Vonage’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on VG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vonage in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on Vonage in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE:VG opened at $11.78 on Monday. Vonage has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 400,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $4,036,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,558,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,358,302.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Omar Muhammad Javaid sold 140,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $1,656,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 361,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,652.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,513,753 shares of company stock valued at $15,726,773 in the last 90 days. 7.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vonage in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vonage by 15.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service solutions, such as integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, contact center, and mobile applications through flexible, scalable Session Initiation protocol based VoIP network; Communications Platform as a Service solutions to developers designed to enhance the businesses communicate with customers by embedding communications into apps, Websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

