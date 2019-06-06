Zacks: Brokerages Expect Medical Transcription Billing Corp (MTBC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Medical Transcription Billing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Medical Transcription Billing posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 272.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Transcription Billing will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medical Transcription Billing.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 million. Medical Transcription Billing had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 6.22%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Medical Transcription Billing in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Bill Korn sold 11,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $60,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,255 shares in the company, valued at $947,704.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Daly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $45,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,374 shares of company stock valued at $186,084. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Medical Transcription Billing by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Medical Transcription Billing during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Medical Transcription Billing by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Transcription Billing by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTBC stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.70. Medical Transcription Billing has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $5.65.

Medical Transcription Billing Company Profile

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

