Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QEP Resources Inc (QEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $307.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) to report $307.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $280.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $325.00 million. QEP Resources posted sales of $532.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QEP Resources.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 60.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

QEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $8.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in QEP Resources by 2,702.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QEP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,338,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. QEP Resources has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 2.00.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

Earnings History and Estimates for QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)

