Zacks: Analysts Set $20.00 Target Price for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (HBB)

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $20.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.03 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Hamilton Beach Brands an industry rank of 179 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

HBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of NYSE:HBB traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.80. 30,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $232.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of -0.25. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $31.30.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $145.38 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 35.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

In other Hamilton Beach Brands news, VP Keith B. Burns purchased 2,500 shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $46,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Taplin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $51,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,861 shares of company stock valued at $188,219 in the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caption Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 371,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $2,394,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.