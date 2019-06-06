Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Saia Inc (SAIA) to Post $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. Saia posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $5.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $410.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.25 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $71.00 target price on shares of Saia and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.84 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

In related news, VP Paul C. Peck sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.32. The company had a trading volume of 123,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.09. Saia has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $87.05.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

