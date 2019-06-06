Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) to announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.28. Qurate Retail Inc Series A posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Qurate Retail Inc Series A.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail Inc Series A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.78. 2,429,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, Chairman Gregory B. Maffei bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $1,249,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $9,984,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,144,568 shares of company stock valued at $14,292,546 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 797.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

