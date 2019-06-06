Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.58 Million

Brokerages predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) will post sales of $79.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.14 million and the lowest is $78.20 million. Lindblad Expeditions reported sales of $69.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $353.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $351.10 million to $356.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $393.59 million, with estimates ranging from $390.90 million to $397.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $89.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.13 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIND. BidaskClub raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $1,075,310.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $937,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 336,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,801.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,595 shares of company stock valued at $4,941,413 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18,404.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 371.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIND stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.88 million, a P/E ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

