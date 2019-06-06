Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 295.24% and a negative return on equity of 97.95%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INO shares. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.22.

In other news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 2,129,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $5,025,745.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,911,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,089.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurent Humeau bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,582.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,866,321 shares of company stock worth $7,055,433. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 621,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,691. The firm has a market cap of $233.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.96. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

