Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys New Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 61,200 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $5,535,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $14,626,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 28,953 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

Shares of PAGS stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $34.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,085. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.36.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.76. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

