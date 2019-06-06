Yakira Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 4,743.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,461,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,867 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Integrated Device Technology alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In related news, VP Chris Allexandre sold 2,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $124,108.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,228.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Integrated Device Technology stock remained flat at $$48.99 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. Integrated Device Technology Inc has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Yakira Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/yakira-capital-management-inc-acquires-new-stake-in-integrated-device-technology-inc-idti.html.

Integrated Device Technology Company Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Device Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Device Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.