Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $3.31 Million Position in American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in American Water Works by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,220,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,690,841,000 after buying an additional 436,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,993,000 after buying an additional 234,206 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,746,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,657,000 after buying an additional 74,131 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in American Water Works by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,528,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,252,000 after buying an additional 32,537 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $218,024,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 6,680 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $741,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 9,502 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,055,102.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,556 shares of company stock worth $7,477,635. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.09. The company had a trading volume of 124,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,759. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.73 and a fifty-two week high of $116.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). American Water Works had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $3.31 Million Position in American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab-has-3-31-million-position-in-american-water-works-company-inc-awk.html.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.