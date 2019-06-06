Wyndham Destinations (WYND) Director Sells $31,127.84 in Stock

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) Director George Herrera sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $31,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

George Herrera also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, George Herrera sold 713 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $30,045.82.

Shares of NASDAQ WYND traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,078. Wyndham Destinations has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $50.49.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.92 million. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000.

WYND has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/wyndham-destinations-wynd-director-sells-31127-84-in-stock.html.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.