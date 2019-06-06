World Fuel Services Corp (INT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

World Fuel Services has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. World Fuel Services has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect World Fuel Services to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

INT opened at $32.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. World Fuel Services has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $33.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities raised World Fuel Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. World Fuel Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

In related news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 13,078 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $382,269.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

