WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 331,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,118 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $17,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the first quarter worth $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 201.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,583. WNS has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $206.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.29 million. WNS had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/wns-holdings-limited-wns-shares-sold-by-kennedy-capital-management-inc.html.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.