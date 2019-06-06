Wizz Air (WIZZ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,475 ($45.41) to GBX 3,375 ($44.10) in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,550 ($46.39) to GBX 3,480 ($45.47) in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,750 ($49.00) to GBX 4,000 ($52.27) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,410.92 ($44.57).

Shares of LON WIZZ opened at GBX 3,536 ($46.20) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,814 ($49.84). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.73.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,030 ($39.59), for a total transaction of £2,181,600 ($2,850,646.81).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

