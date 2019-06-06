Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (EHI) Major Shareholder Buys $312,755.82 in Stock

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 32,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $312,755.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,453 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $188,499.57.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,347 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $13,052.43.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 52,292 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $509,847.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 69,269 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $671,216.61.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,263 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $157,425.84.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,633 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $210,056.43.

On Monday, May 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,849 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $163,603.79.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,823 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $66,319.56.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 23,173 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $224,546.37.

On Friday, April 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,767 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $75,262.23.

EHI stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 44.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,598 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 257.6% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 719,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 518,486 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 55,355 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 18.1% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

