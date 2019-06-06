Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Neenah Inc (NP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,222,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 73,669 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of Neenah worth $78,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Neenah during the 4th quarter valued at $14,031,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neenah during the 4th quarter valued at $12,706,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Neenah by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 134,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 91,506 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Neenah by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 783,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,357,000 after purchasing an additional 73,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Neenah by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,443,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,951,000 after purchasing an additional 26,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Neenah stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,774. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.26. Neenah Inc has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $96.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. Neenah had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Neenah’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Neenah Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Neenah’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

NP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Neenah to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th.

In other Neenah news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,219.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Armin Schwinn sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $31,300.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,938.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,942 shares of company stock worth $372,666. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

