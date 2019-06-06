Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $84.22 Million Position in Spire Inc (SR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,023,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Spire were worth $84,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,593,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,557,000 after acquiring an additional 261,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Spire by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,130,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,356,000 after acquiring an additional 119,269 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,200,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Spire by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,208,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,504,000 after acquiring an additional 164,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Spire by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SR traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.04. The stock had a trading volume of 15,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,650. Spire Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.24.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.27. Spire had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $803.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Spire Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.5925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 63.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SR. Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Spire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on Spire and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 target price on Spire and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

