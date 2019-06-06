Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK) CFO Scott F. Frost Purchases 800 Shares

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) CFO Scott F. Frost acquired 800 shares of Weis Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.60 per share, with a total value of $30,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,036.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

WMK stock opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $57.71.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $876.72 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,930,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,784,000 after acquiring an additional 71,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,432,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,175,000 after acquiring an additional 49,195 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,375,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,707,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,231,000. 38.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK) CFO Scott F. Frost Purchases 800 Shares” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/weis-markets-inc-wmk-cfo-scott-f-frost-purchases-800-shares.html.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.