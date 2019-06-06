Wedbush Boosts Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Price Target to $223.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $219.00 to $223.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ASND. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.22.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $127.24 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $53.21 and a 12 month high of $133.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 22.32 and a current ratio of 22.32.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.30. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 901.89% and a negative return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.